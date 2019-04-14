Mets' Walker Lockett: Dealing with elbow soreness
Lockett has yet to pitch for Triple-A Syracuse as he is nursing a sore right elbow, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Lockett was sent to minor-league camp in mid-March and it remains unclear how long he's been battling the injury. The 24-year-old currently has no official timeline for his return.
