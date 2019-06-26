Lockett allowed four runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings Tuesday at Philadelphia. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Lockett gave up solo homers to Scott Kingery and Amed Rosario but otherwise held the Phillies in check through five frames. Things changed during the sixth inning when he was pulled after putting two runners on base, and the bullpen allowed both runs to score and was unable to hold the 5-2 lead. The 25-year-old figures to rejoin Triple-A Syracuse with Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) expected to return from the injured list this weekend.