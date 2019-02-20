Mets' Walker Lockett: Gets nod for spring opener
Lockett will start the Mets' opening game of Grapefruit League play Saturday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was traded twice this offseason, first from San Diego to Cleveland in November, then to New York in January. This designation appears to simply be a means to get the Mets' major-league rotation lined up for the regular season, as Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler will follow Lockett in the spring rotation to start. Lockett seems to be ticketed for more time at Triple-A to start the season as he looks to build upon the 4.73 ERA and 118:33 K:BB he posted in 133 innings at Triple-A last season.
