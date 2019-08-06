Lockett gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four through 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday.

Lockett worked his way out of trouble through the first three innings, but he gave up four runs in his next 1.2 frames before his early exit. The 25-year-old has a 7.79 ERA with a 13:5 K:BB through four starts this season. Lockett was called up as the 26th man to start the second game of a doubleheader and will not likely remain in the rotation.