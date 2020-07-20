site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Walker Lockett: Lands on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Lockett was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back discomfort Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear how much time Lockett is expected to miss. His absence won't be a significant loss for the Mets, as he struggled to an 8.34 ERA and a 1.72 WHIP in 22.2 innings last season.
