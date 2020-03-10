Mets' Walker Lockett: Making case for spot
Lockett gave up three hits over three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out two.
It was the right-hander's first start, and second appearance, this spring, and he has yet to give up a run through 4.2 frames. Lockett is out of minor-league options, but given the Mets' offseason pitching additions and his 8.84 career ERA in the majors, the best he can hope for at the end of camp is to win a long-relief spot in the bullpen.
