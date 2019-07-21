Mets' Walker Lockett: Pitches well in spot start
Lockett (1-1) picked up his first victory of the season after tossing five shutout innings while allowing five hits and striking out three in an 11-4 win over the Giants.
Lockett was called up prior to Saturday's contest to fill in for the injured Zack Wheeler (shoulder). The 25-year-old's third start went far better than his previous two in the majors this year (11.74 ERA), as he was able to silence a red-hot San Francisco lineup. Lockett needed just 58 pitches (43 strikes) to get through five frames, but the three strikeouts highlight the righty's lackluster punchout rate (4.8 K/9 over 39 innings with Triple-A Syracuse this year). Wheeler could return in as soon as a week, so there is no guarantee that Lockett will earn another start if the team opts to use Monday's day off to skip the need for a fifth starter.
More News
-
