The Mets recalled Lockett from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

He'll make his fourth start for the big club this season in the back end of the twin bill while Jacob deGrom gets the ball for the first game. Over his previous three turns with the Mets, Lockett has covered only 12.2 innings while surrendering 11 runs on 15 hits and three walks. He'll at least get a soft landing spot in his return to the majors, taking on a Miami offense that ranks last in the majors with a 75 team wRC+ this season.