Mets' Walker Lockett: Promotion official
The Mets recalled Lockett from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins.
He'll make his fourth start for the big club this season in the back end of the twin bill while Jacob deGrom gets the ball for the first game. Over his previous three turns with the Mets, Lockett has covered only 12.2 innings while surrendering 11 runs on 15 hits and three walks. He'll at least get a soft landing spot in his return to the majors, taking on a Miami offense that ranks last in the majors with a 75 team wRC+ this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...