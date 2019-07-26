Lockett was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Lockett performed well in a spot start over the weekend, firing five shutout innings in an 11-4 win over the Giants, but he's no longer needed in the big-league rotation with Zack Wheeler (shoulder) back from the injured list. He'll remain an option to rejoin the Mets' rotation later in the season should an injury or trade create an opening.

