Mets' Walker Lockett: Sent to New York
Lockett was traded from the Indians to the Mets with infielder Sam Haggerty in exchange for catcher Kevin Plawecki on Sunday.
Lockett was just sent to Cleveland in November from San Diego, but he's on the move once again. The Mets already have a fair amount of other rotation options, so given the right-hander's middling results at Triple-A and rough showing in his major-league cup of coffee last season, he seems like a good bet to spend much of the season at Triple-A Syracuse.
