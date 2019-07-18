Mets' Walker Lockett: Set for spot start Saturday
Lockett will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday to start against the Giants, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lockett will be tasked with filling in for the injured Zack Wheeler (shoulder) on Saturday. The right-hander struggled in a pair of appearances for the big club earlier in the season -- allowing 10 runs across 7.2 innings -- so it would be unwise to expect much from him in Saturday's spot start.
