Lockett will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Thursday's game against the Cubs, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lockett will join the big-league rotation for at least one turn with Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) on the injured list. The 25-year-old right-hander has been solid in four appearances since joining Syracuse, compiling a 3.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:4 K:BBB in 24.2 innings. Whether he sticks around for a second start could depend on how he fares in Chicago on Thursday.