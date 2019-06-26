Lockett was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

With Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) slated to return Sunday, Lockett is no longer needed in the big-league rotation. The right-hander struggled in a pair of starts during his time with the Mets, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits while posting a 6:3 K:BB in 7.2 innings. Chris Mazza was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.