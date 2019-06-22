Lockett will start Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He coughed up six runs in 2.1 innings earlier this week against the Cubs, so Lockett shouldn't be viewed as a streaming option in mixed leagues. Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) is expected to return to the rotation next week, so Lockett should move back to the bullpen after Tuesday's start.

