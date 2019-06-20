Lockett was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Cubs.

As expected, Lockett will enter the rotation in place of the injured Noah Syndergaard (hamstring). In four starts with Syracuse this season, Lockett owns a 3.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in 24.2 innings. In four appearances (three starts) for the Padres last season, he struggled to a 9.60 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB in 15 innings. Whether Lockett sticks around for a second start will likely depend on his results Thursday. Daniel Zamora was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.