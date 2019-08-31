Lockett was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lockett will provide the Mets will length out of the bullpen for the final month of the season. He's struggled to a 7.79 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 17.1 innings with the big club this season, though he owns a 3.66 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 59 innings with Syracuse. Chris Mazza was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories