Mets' Walker Lockett: Surrenders six runs in season debut
Lockett allowed six runs on five hits and one walk across 2.1 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Cubs. He struck out two.
Lockett retired the first six hitters he faced, but he ran into a buzzsaw in the third inning when he allowed six runs on five hits and a walk before he was lifted with one out. While this was far from the ideal season debut for Lockett, his effectiveness in the early going looked promising, at the time. The 25-year-old was recalled to start in place of the injured Noah Syndergaard (hamstring), but the results don't bode well for another turn in the rotation.
