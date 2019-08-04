Lockett is scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lockett allowed one run over five innings during a spot start July 20 and seems destined for a similarly short stay in the majors this time around. The 25-year-old has a 3.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB though 47 innings with Syracuse this season.