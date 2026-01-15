Asigen signed with the Mets on Thursday for $3.9 million, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

One of the top two or three players in this year's J-15 class, Asigen was long expected to sign with the Yankees, but the Mets swooped in and landed his services. A lefty-hitting shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Asigen has an ideal 6-foot, 175-pound frame that he can grow into in the coming years. He shows off explosive bat speed and is expected to have plus power and plus speed on the bases. It's not clear how good of a pure hitter Asigen is at this stage, but he's got arguably the most upside in the class.