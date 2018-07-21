Toffey was shipped to the Mets on Saturday as part of the package for Jeurys Familia.

Toffey was the Athletics' fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft. The third baseman hit a mediocre .244/.357/.384 with five homers in 48 games for High-A Stockton prior to the trade. He'll be promoted to Double-A Binghamton by the Mets.