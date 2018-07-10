Mets' Wilmer Flores: Delivers game-winning homer

Flores went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Monday's twin bill against the Phillies.

Flores was called upon to pinch hit in the 10th inning, and he came through with his eighth home run of the season to win the game. He's been rolling at the dish of late, recording a base knock in eight of his last 10 games, collecting six extra-base hits and three RBI over that span.