Mets' Wilmer Flores: Goes yard against southpaw
Flores went 1-for-4 with his 10th home run Monday in San Diego.
Flores came into this one with a .522 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching, so it's not surprising that he found success against starter Clayton Richard. His ability to move all around the infield defensively has been crucial for a New York team that was hit hard by the injury bug, and it certainly helps that the 25-year-old can handle himself at the plate to boot. Flores has now hit double-digit home runs in three consecutive campaigns after launching 16 in each of the past two seasons.
