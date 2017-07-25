Mets' Wilmer Flores: Goes yard against southpaw

Flores went 1-for-4 with his 10th home run Monday in San Diego.

Flores came into this one with a .522 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching, so it's not surprising that he found success against starter Clayton Richard. His ability to move all around the infield defensively has been crucial for a New York team that was hit hard by the injury bug, and it certainly helps that the 25-year-old can handle himself at the plate to boot. Flores has now hit double-digit home runs in three consecutive campaigns after launching 16 in each of the past two seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast