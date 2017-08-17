Mets' Wilmer Flores: Held out Thursday; DL still in play
Flores (ribs) is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It appears as though Flores will test his left side prior to Thursday's game, and could wind up on the disabled list if he doesn't feel up to par. In his place, the club recalled Matt Reynolds and Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide depth in the infield. There will likely be another update on the 26-year-old's condition before the start of Thursday's affair.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...