Mets' Wilmer Flores: Held out Thursday; DL still in play

Flores (ribs) is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It appears as though Flores will test his left side prior to Thursday's game, and could wind up on the disabled list if he doesn't feel up to par. In his place, the club recalled Matt Reynolds and Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide depth in the infield. There will likely be another update on the 26-year-old's condition before the start of Thursday's affair.