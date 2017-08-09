Mets' Wilmer Flores: Hits solo homer in loss
Flores went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Texas.
It was the 13th homer of the year for Flores and his seventh against left-handed pitchers. It's worth noting that he entered Wednesday's game with an impressive .400 wOBA against southpaws dating back to last season and only built on that mark with the long fly. Flores is receiving consistent at-bats and sports a solid .281/.314/.492 slash line. His positional eligibility is also a nice fantasy bonus.
