Mets' Wilmer Flores: Homers in outfield debut Saturday
Flores got the start in left field for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, going 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run.
The 26-year-old has never played a regular-season game in the outfield, but Flores is attempting to add a little more versatility to his resume as he prepares for a utility role in 2018. Wherever and whenever he plays, he should be a weapon against left-handed pitching -- for his career, Flores has a .274/.318/.520 slash line against lefties, but only a .255/.291/.392 line against righties.
