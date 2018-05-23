Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not in lineup Wednesday
Flores is not starting Wednesday against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The infielder is hitting just .237 on the year, though his 11:11 BB:K is an encouraging sign and he has six hits in his last 18 at-bats. Luis Guillorme starts at third base Wednesday.
