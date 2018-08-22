Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Flores is out of the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday.

Flores will take a seat for just the third time this month as Dominic Smith gets a start at first base. Dating back to the start of August, Flores is hitting .318/.362/.459 with two home runs and 13 RBI. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine for Thursday's series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories