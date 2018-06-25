Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not part of Monday's lineup
Flores is not in the lineup Monday for the second straight day.
Flores went just 3-for-15 (.200) at the plate over his last four games, so manager Mickey Callaway decided to hold him out in hopes of spurring a turnaround at the dish. Kevin Plawecki will get the start at first base Monday in Flores' place.
