Mets' Wilmer Flores: Out of Thursday lineup

Flores will not be in Thursday's Opening Day lineup against St. Louis, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

In an expected move with right-hander Carlos Martinez on the mound for the Cardinals, manager Mickey Callaway elected to start Adrian Gonzalez at first base. Earlier this week, Callaway confirmed that Flores will see time against righties, but Gonzalez will likely start a majority of those contests.

