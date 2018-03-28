Mets' Wilmer Flores: Out of Thursday lineup
Flores will not be in Thursday's Opening Day lineup against St. Louis, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
In an expected move with right-hander Carlos Martinez on the mound for the Cardinals, manager Mickey Callaway elected to start Adrian Gonzalez at first base. Earlier this week, Callaway confirmed that Flores will see time against righties, but Gonzalez will likely start a majority of those contests.
More News
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Will see at-bats versus righties•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Will platoon at first base to begin season•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Homers in outfield debut Saturday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Pops first spring homer Friday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Receiving reps in outfield•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...