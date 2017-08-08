Mets' Wilmer Flores: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Flores is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
This is notable because Neil Walker is getting his first career start at first base with Jose Reyes starting at second base, so Flores could see his playing time diminish over the rest of the season, especially once top prospect Dominic Smith gets promoted from Triple-A. Flores is hitting .232 with five home runs over his last 69 at-bats.
