Mets' Wilmer Flores: Receiving reps in outfield
Flores is expected to see some time in the outfield this spring, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The utility man has never played in the outfield -- this would be a welcome addition to his already-diverse positional tool set. Flores produced a .795 OPS in 336 at-bats for the Mets last season, and it seems like the Mets are doing what they can to ensure he can continue playing on at least a semi-regular basis. Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to take on primary duties at second base with the addition of Todd Frazier.
