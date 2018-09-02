Mets' Wilmer Flores: Retreats to bench

Flores is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway seems to have gotten increasingly comfortable with using Jay Bruce at first base, as the veteran will draw his fourth start in five games at the position. That has translated to less playing time for Flores, who has been on the bench three times during that same stretch. The lack of a guaranteed full-time role could make Flores a drop candidate in deeper mixed formats where he has been a serviceable corner-infield option for most of the season.