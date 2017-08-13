Mets' Wilmer Flores: Shifts over to third base Sunday
Flores will start at third base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Phillies, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Flores' path to an everyday role looked somewhat muddled after Dominic Smith was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas to regularly play first base for the Mets, but the trade of Neil Walker to the Brewers on Saturday looks like it may open up regular at-bats for the versatile infielder. He'll shift over to the hot corner Sunday while Asdrubal Cabrera, who had previously been manning that position, moves over to Walker's normal spot at the keystone. Flores is also an option to see starts at second base, but his hot hitting since the All-Star break should lock him into consistent duties somewhere around the infield for the remainder of the season.
