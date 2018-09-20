Mets' Wilmer Flores: Shut down for season

Flores has been diagnosed with early-onset arthritis in both knees and has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

It turns out the knee issues that have plagued Flores recently will end his season prematurely. Manager Mickey Callaway added that he isn't sure what the diagnoses means for the 27-year-old's future. Flores will finish the season with a .267/.319/.417 line, 11 homers and 52 RBI through 126 games.