Mets' Wilmer Flores: Swats fourth homer Monday

Flores went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's rout of the Rockies.

Getting the start at first base, Flores connected on his fourth homer of the year and first since he came off the disabled list Friday. He figures to split time with Dominic Smith moving forward, although it's more likely to be an even split rather than a full platoon that would limit Flores to duty only against left-handed pitching unless the rookie really catches fire.

More News
Our Latest Stories