Mets' Wilmer Flores: Swats walkoff homer Sunday

Flores went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

His walkoff shot in the bottom of the ninth inning of Matt Albers was Flores' second homer of the season. The 26-year-old has had a slow start to the season, going 5-for-25 (.200), but both his home runs have come in his last three starts, and with Adrian Gonzalez not doing much better at the plate, Flores could work his way into more playing time if he heats up.