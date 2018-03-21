Mets' Wilmer Flores: Will platoon at first base to begin season
Flores will begin the season in a platoon with Adrian Gonzalez at first base, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.
He could see action all over the diamond as the season progresses, but this role will at least give Flores semi-regular playing time even if the rest of the roster stays healthy. The 26-year-old has a career .838 OPS against LHP, giving him fantasy value not only in NL-only formats but also as a streaming or DFS option when he does get a start.
