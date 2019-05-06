Font was traded from the Rays to the Mets on Monday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Font generated some low-level buzz heading into 2018 due to his high strikeout numbers and low walk numbers in the minors, but he's been unable to translate that into success at the big-league level, posting a career 6.51 ERA in 65 innings. He's pitched as both a starter and a reliever in the past and gives the Mets some much-needed depth in both areas, but he shouldn't be counted on to have a significant impact.