Font will work out of the bullpen for Monday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are still down a regular rotation member in Jason Vargas (hamstring), but the team will try its luck Monday with Drew Gagnon as a temporary fifth starter after Font disappointed in his two turns. Font worked a total of 6.1 innings between those outings, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and two walks. He'll likely see most of his usage moving forward as a mop-up reliever.