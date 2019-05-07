Font was informed he will start Wednesday's series finale at San Diego, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Font was acquired by the Mets on Monday and will have an early opportunity to make a first impression with the spot start Wednesday as Steven Matz (forearm) is unavailable to pitch. The 28-year-old isn't fully stretched out and is expected to be limited to about 75 pitches. Font had a 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 14 innings with the Rays prior to being traded.

