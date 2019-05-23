Font is expected to transition to a relief role after the Mets announced that Jason Vargas (hamstring) would return from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday against the Tigers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After beginning the season as a full-time reliever for Tampa Bay, Font immediately entered a banged-up Mets rotation when he was acquired May 6. The right-hander found minimal success in his three starts, giving up nine runs on 12 hits and six walks over 10.1 innings. With Vargas' impending return putting the New York rotation back at full strength, Font will presumably work as a mop-up man out of the bullpen rather than handling any meaningful setup work in front of closer Edwin Diaz.