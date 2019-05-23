Mets' Wilmer Font: Headed to bullpen
Font is expected to transition to a relief role after the Mets announced that Jason Vargas (hamstring) would return from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday against the Tigers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After beginning the season as a full-time reliever for Tampa Bay, Font immediately entered a banged-up Mets rotation when he was acquired May 6. The right-hander found minimal success in his three starts, giving up nine runs on 12 hits and six walks over 10.1 innings. With Vargas' impending return putting the New York rotation back at full strength, Font will presumably work as a mop-up man out of the bullpen rather than handling any meaningful setup work in front of closer Edwin Diaz.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal