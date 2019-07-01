Font (2-2) picked up the win Sunday against Atlanta, tossing two perfect innings of relief and striking out three.

The right-hander wrapped up a strong June, posting a 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 13 innings over eight appearances on the month. Font's long-relief role limits his fantasy value, but he has enough strikeout upside to have some utility in deep NL-only formats.