Font gave up two runs on three hits and zero walks over four innings during Wednesday's loss to the Padres. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Font was expected to be limited to about 75 pitches since he isn't fully stretched out as a starter, but ended up only throwing 60 pitches as he was pulled for a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth inning. The 28-year-old may be a candidate for another start next week, depending on the health of Steven Matz (forearm) and Jason Vargas (hamstring).