Font will not start Thursday against the Cubs, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Font was a candidate to fill in for the injured Noah Syndergaard (hamstring), but the Mets will instead give Walter Lockett the ball for Thursday's series opener. The right-hander will work as a long reliever for now, though there's a chance Font could be considered for a spot start early next week if Lockett struggles, as the Mets will need another fill in before Syndergaard is eligible to return.

