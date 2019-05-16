Mets' Wilmer Font: Rocked in loss
Font (1-1) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two through 2.1 innings taking the loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.
It wasn't an encouraging start for Font, as he allowed four baserunners and three runs in the first inning and was never able to recover in the loss. The right-hander has a 1-1 record with a 7.08 ERA through 12 appearances this season. The return of Steven Matz and Jason Vargas this week likely means Font will be bumped from the rotation.
