Mets' Wilmer Font: Starting Monday after all
Font will start Monday against the Nationals despite reports from earlier in the day suggesting he'd work out of the bullpen, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Font and his 7.08 ERA seemingly didn't inspire much confidence from the Mets, but the team evidently viewed him as the best option in the end. With seven runs allowed in 6.1 innings over his last two starts, Font is unlikely to inspire much confidence in fantasy owners, either, and it's difficult to envision him going very deep into Monday's contest, as he's yet to throw more than four innings in any outing this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start