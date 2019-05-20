Font will start Monday against the Nationals despite reports from earlier in the day suggesting he'd work out of the bullpen, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Font and his 7.08 ERA seemingly didn't inspire much confidence from the Mets, but the team evidently viewed him as the best option in the end. With seven runs allowed in 6.1 innings over his last two starts, Font is unlikely to inspire much confidence in fantasy owners, either, and it's difficult to envision him going very deep into Monday's contest, as he's yet to throw more than four innings in any outing this season.