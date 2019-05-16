Mets' Wilmer Font: Starting role in jeopardy
The Mets haven't committed to keeping Font in the rotation the next time a fifth starter is needed Monday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Jason Vargas (hamstring) won't return from the 10-day injured list until at least next weekend while he completes at least one minor-league rehab assignment beforehand, so the Mets will require a spot starter yet again. Font was immediately inserted into the rotation after being acquired from the Rays on May 6, but he's failed to make a positive impression with seven runs allowed over 6.1 innings between his two starts. If New York decides to shift Font back to a bullpen role, long reliever Drew Gagnon would be the top candidate to receive the starting nod Monday.
