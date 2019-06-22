Mets' Wilmer Font: Sticking in bullpen
The Mets don't have any plans to bring Font into the rotation and instead prefer to keep him on hand in a relief role, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
New York has an opening in the rotation while Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) remains on the injured list, but the team isn't viewing Font as an option when a fifth starter is required again Tuesday in Philadelphia. Instead, Walker Lockett will draw a second straight start despite mediocre results in his first turn Thursday against the Cubs. Lockett lasted just 2.1 innings before Font came on and shined in long relief, striking out five over three shutout innings. If Lockett fails to find much early success Tuesday, Font could again be in line to fill a piggyback role out of the bullpen.
