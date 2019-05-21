Font didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-3 win over the Nationals, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over four innings while striking out three.

The right-hander threw 45 of 75 pitches for strikes and once again failed to last long enough to qualify for a win despite being staked to a 4-0 lead through three innings. Font will carry a 6.66 ERA and 24:11 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Tigers.