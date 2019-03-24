Mets' Wilson Ramos: Avoids hand fracture
Ramos had X-rays come back negative on his right hand after exiting Sunday's spring game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Ramos left the game after being hit on the right hand attempting to field a pitch in the dirt, but thankfully appears to be dealing with a bruise. According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, manager Mickey Callaway said the 31-year-old is "totally fine," but his status is still worth keeping an eye on over the next few days with Opening Day less than a week away.
